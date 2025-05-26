Kendrick Lamar Dominates American Music Awards with 10 Nominations

In an anticipated showdown at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar leads with ten nominations, including artist of the year. He competes against strong contenders like Taylor Swift, who holds a record 40 AMAs in her illustrious career and recently completed the highest-grossing concert tour.

The event, hosted by Jennifer Lopez and broadcast live on CBS, emphasizes fan participation, as winners will be determined through fan votes. Notably, Lamar's track "Not Like Us," born from his feud with Drake, is in contention for song of the year. This track received critical acclaim after being performed at the Super Bowl and winning five Grammys.

Beyond Lamar and Swift, artists such as Post Malone, Beyonce, and Billie Eilish figure prominently in key categories. The ceremony will feature performances by an array of stars including Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart. Jackson will receive the Icon award while Stewart is set for a lifetime achievement accolade, rounding off what promises to be a star-studded occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)