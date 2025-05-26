Left Menu

From Small Radio Station to Vibrant Krishna Temple: Charu Das' Journey in Utah

In 1980, Charu Das acquired a radio station in Utah County, setting the stage for a vibrant Hindu community. The property now houses the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple, drawing thousands yearly for events like the Festival of Colours. The journey highlights faith, community collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spanishfork | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:19 IST
In the year 1980, Charu Das stumbled upon a small radio station for sale in rural Utah County while he was in Los Angeles. Seeing the potential, Das acquired the station and surrounding land to realize his dream of broadcasting Krishna radio, together with his wife Vaibhavi Devi, both members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The transformation of this property into a 15-acre lush campus complete with the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple stands as a testament to their vision. The temple, inspired by northern Indian architecture, is now a cultural beacon in a region predominantly inhabited by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temple hosts events, including the vibrant Hindu Festival of Colours, engaging the local community in cultural and spiritual exchange.

Charu Das, with the support of the local Hindu community and Latter-day Saints, initially set out without a plan for a temple. Yet, they found themselves expanding with two temples, in Spanish Fork and Salt Lake City, and nurturing a blossoming vibrant community. His endeavors now include experimenting with AI-driven music at the radio station, maintaining a cultural connection and fulfilling his purpose within the Utah landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

