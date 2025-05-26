Left Menu

Preserving Heritage in Arunachal Pradesh: A Balanced Path to Development

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Dasanglu Pul highlights the importance of integrating tribal culture preservation with community development. During her visit to Tezu in Lohit district, she reviewed infrastructure projects and praised efforts to blend cultural heritage with modern development, emphasizing the need for officer housing in welfare service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:35 IST
Preserving Heritage in Arunachal Pradesh: A Balanced Path to Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul, emphasized the necessity of preserving tribal culture alongside community development. During her visit to Tezu, Lohit district, she assessed various infrastructure projects including a district museum and a new community center, highlighting their roles in cultural preservation and community growth.

Pul commended the dedication of District Research Officer Rondo and his team for addressing the museum's developmental challenges. She also reviewed the progress of residential quarters for Child Development Project Officers, funded by the Integrated Child Development Services scheme, stressing the importance of adequate housing for effective welfare service delivery.

The minister lauded the upcoming community convention center, describing it as a crucial addition for cultural and administrative events. She reaffirmed the government's pledge to blend cultural heritage preservation with modern infrastructure growth across rural and semi-urban regions of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025