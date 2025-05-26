Preserving Heritage in Arunachal Pradesh: A Balanced Path to Development

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul, emphasized the necessity of preserving tribal culture alongside community development. During her visit to Tezu, Lohit district, she assessed various infrastructure projects including a district museum and a new community center, highlighting their roles in cultural preservation and community growth.

Pul commended the dedication of District Research Officer Rondo and his team for addressing the museum's developmental challenges. She also reviewed the progress of residential quarters for Child Development Project Officers, funded by the Integrated Child Development Services scheme, stressing the importance of adequate housing for effective welfare service delivery.

The minister lauded the upcoming community convention center, describing it as a crucial addition for cultural and administrative events. She reaffirmed the government's pledge to blend cultural heritage preservation with modern infrastructure growth across rural and semi-urban regions of the state.

