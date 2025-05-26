Marcel Ophuls: A Filmmaker's Unyielding Lens on History

Marcel Ophuls, the German-born filmmaker whose seminal work 'The Sorrow and the Pity' shattered illusions about French resistance during World War II, has died at the age of 97. His grandson confirmed that Ophuls passed away due to natural causes at his home in southwest France.

While Ophuls created numerous documentaries, it was 'The Sorrow and the Pity' that left a profound impact on how France perceived its history. The 1969 film, initially banned from French television, exposed the complex moral landscape of French society under Nazi occupation, challenging the narrative of widespread resistance.

Ophuls, the son of legendary filmmaker Max Ophuls, continued to confront difficult historical subjects, winning an Oscar for 'Hôtel Terminus.' Despite his critical acclaim, he often felt like an outsider in the country he scrutinized through his work. His legacy endures through his unflinching commitment to truth.

