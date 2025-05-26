Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Remake Dominates Memorial Day Box Office
Walt Disney's live-action remake of 'Lilo & Stitch' topped the box office in the U.S. and Canada over the Memorial Day weekend, grossing $183 million. It contributed to a potential record-breaking weekend total. International sales brought 'Lilo & Stitch's global total to $314.7 million.
In comparison, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,' featuring Tom Cruise, was anticipated to draw in $77.5 million from Friday to Monday, according to distributor Paramount Global.
Analysts predict a new record for total box office sales during this year's Memorial Day weekend. The previous benchmark of $314.3 million was set in 2013 by the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. Internationally, 'Lilo & Stitch' added $158.7 million, elevating its worldwide total to an impressive $314.7 million.
