Transforming Baba Tameshwarnath Dham and Revitalizing Local Heritage

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation for 528 projects in Sant Kabir Nagar, promising to transform Baba Tameshwarnath Dham into a major pilgrimage site. The development aligns with similar rejuvenation efforts in Ayodhya and Varanasi, reinforcing the region's cultural heritage.

Emphasizing no resident displacement, the Chief Minister outlined a rehabilitation plan to protect local traders' interests. He pledged infrastructure development, drawing parallels with successful regional projects, and highlighted the initiative's potential to elevate Sanatan Dharma values.

The CM also praised Bakhira's bronze industry and the impact of the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme in creating employment for over 1.65 crore youth statewide. The successful Maha Kumbh event exemplified India's organizational strength.