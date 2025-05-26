Left Menu

Delhi's Naini Lake: A Cultural Revival with LED-Lit Shikaras and Gondolas

Naini Lake in Model Town is set to transform with LED-lit shikara boats, musical fountains, and gondola rides. Led by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the initiative aims to boost tourism and cultural activities, including a 'Naini Lake Festival' every winter, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:56 IST
Naini Lake in Model Town is undergoing a transformative beautification effort spearheaded by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, aiming to elevate its appeal to both locals and tourists. This initiative will see the introduction of laser shows, LED-lit shikara boats, and musical fountains, crafting a visually stunning environment.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is also tasked with revamping the existing cafeteria to complement the planned 'Naini Lake Festival,' a cultural event proposed to occur each winter. This festival is part of larger efforts to foster cultural activities and enhance the area's vibrancy, with significant ecological considerations.

In addition to aesthetic enhancements, practical improvements are proposed, such as the introduction of racing boats, gondolas modelled after Venice, and a pneumatic system to create artificial waves. These efforts, alongside thorough security measures and extended boating hours, are designed to enrich visitor experiences and increase tourism in Delhi.

