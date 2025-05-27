Left Menu

'Mission: Impossible' and 'Lilo & Stitch' Smash Box Office Records Over Memorial Day Weekend

Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' drove a record-breaking Memorial Day box office haul of $326.7M. Meanwhile, at the American Music Awards, Billie Eilish triumphed, winning artist of the year. Globally, these films pulled nearly $500M in ticket sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:26 IST
Hollywood blockbusters 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' have set a new memorial day box office record, according to Comscore. These films collectively hauled in $326.7 million across America and Canada, surpassing a previous 2013 milestone. This extraordinary performance also contributed to nearly $500 million in global ticket sales.

At the American Music Awards held in Las Vegas, pop sensation Billie Eilish emerged victorious, earning the artist of the year accolade. She edged out high-profile nominees such as Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. Eilish won in all seven categories she was nominated for, including album of the year and favorite touring artist.

The live-action 'Lilo & Stitch,' along with the high-octane 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning,' captivates audiences worldwide. Together, these films grossed $494.2 million globally, with 'Lilo & Stitch' alone earning $304.2 million. The successful Memorial Day weekend highlights the powerful draw of these cinematic experiences.

