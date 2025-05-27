Alma IQ: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Medicine Through Advanced Imaging

Alma, a pioneer in medical and aesthetic solutions under Sisram Medical, has unveiled its latest innovation: Alma IQ. This next-generation imaging platform made its debut at the eighth Alma Academy in Dubrovnik, Croatia, an event attended by hundreds of professionals from over 46 countries. It represented a significant milestone in global aesthetic education.

Through exclusive live demonstrations, Alma IQ was introduced to a global audience, offering a new perspective on aesthetic care. The platform provides real-time, high-definition insights beneath the skin's surface, enabling practitioners to make informed aesthetic decisions with unprecedented precision. The technology promises to transform consultations into moments of genuine insight and trust.

The Alma Academy showcased the capabilities of Alma IQ, alongside renowned technologies like Alma Harmony and Alma Hybrid. Esteemed experts presented on topics such as skin aging and rejuvenation, emphasizing personalization in treatment strategies. Alma Academy continues to establish itself as a leading forum in aesthetic medicine, fostering innovation and clinical excellence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)