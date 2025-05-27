Mistry: Ram Kapoor Brings a Detective Classic to Indian Screens

Mistry, a gripping new series starring Ram Kapoor, is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar starting June 27. Announced by the platform on Tuesday, this highly anticipated series adapts the popular American show, 'Monk', embracing a thrilling narrative centered around a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Ram Kapoor, known for his versatile acting skills, steps into the shoes of Armaan Mistry, the enigmatic detective who remains an enigma while tackling perplexing unsolved cases. The series teaser, shared on JioHotstar's official X handle, promises a thrilling experience for its audience.

Joining Kapoor are celebrated actors Mona Singh and Shikha Talsania, adding depth to this intriguing drama. With the promotional tagline stating, 'Chaotic to some. An enigma to all. When it comes to unsolved mysteries, no man better than Mistry!', the excitement builds for this Hotstar Specials premiere.

(With inputs from agencies.)