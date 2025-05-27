Left Menu

Mistry: Ram Kapoor Brings a Detective Classic to Indian Screens

JioHotstar is set to stream 'Mistry', starring Ram Kapoor, on June 27. The series is an adaptation of the American show 'Monk', featuring a detective with OCD. Kapoor plays Armaan Mistry, alongside Mona Singh and Shikha Talsania. The teaser was revealed on the platform's official social media.

27-05-2025
Mistry, a gripping new series starring Ram Kapoor, is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar starting June 27. Announced by the platform on Tuesday, this highly anticipated series adapts the popular American show, 'Monk', embracing a thrilling narrative centered around a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Ram Kapoor, known for his versatile acting skills, steps into the shoes of Armaan Mistry, the enigmatic detective who remains an enigma while tackling perplexing unsolved cases. The series teaser, shared on JioHotstar's official X handle, promises a thrilling experience for its audience.

Joining Kapoor are celebrated actors Mona Singh and Shikha Talsania, adding depth to this intriguing drama. With the promotional tagline stating, 'Chaotic to some. An enigma to all. When it comes to unsolved mysteries, no man better than Mistry!', the excitement builds for this Hotstar Specials premiere.

