Anil Kumble: Championing Forest Conservation as Wildlife Ambassador

Anil Kumble, former cricketer and wildlife enthusiast, has been appointed as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, announced by Forest, Biology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre. Kumble, renowned globally, previously served as Vice-President of the Karnataka Wildlife Board and is committed to raising public awareness on forest and wildlife conservation.

The announcement, coinciding with Khandre's two-year tenure as Forest Minister, emphasized Kumble's pro bono acceptance of the role due to his dedication to wildlife. Khandre showcased the government's environmental milestones, including the planting of 8.5 crore saplings and developments of numerous plantations and arboretums.

A noteworthy initiative is the establishment of a major park on 153 acres in Madappanahalli, as efforts continue to reclaim forest land from encroachment, including a legal dispute over 444 acres currently under Supreme Court review. Khandre stressed the economic significance of preserving such lands, valued at thousands of crores.

