Time Out India: Redefining Urban Experiences with QDL

Quint Digital Limited, a leading India-based media-tech company, has announced a franchise agreement with Time Out, a globally recognized brand. This collaboration will introduce Time Out India, serving as a transformative platform for audiences to explore India's cities through curated content and world-class culinary and cultural experiences.

Time Out India, set to debut by launching timeout.com/india, will function as a comprehensive guide, providing expert-led recommendations on food, events, and cultural activities across major Indian cities. The initiative aims to appeal to both locals and tourists seeking unique experiences via digital and social channels.

Additionally, the partnership includes plans for Time Out Market establishments, blending culinary excellence with cultural presentations to create vibrant community spaces. With this venture, QDL and Time Out aim to redefine urban lifestyle offerings in India, opening doors for innovative advertising solutions.

