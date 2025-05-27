Left Menu

Time Out India: Redefining Urban Experiences with QDL

Quint Digital Limited partners with Time Out to launch Time Out India, combining high-quality content with culinary and cultural experiences. This multi-channel initiative will feature curated recommendations and the iconic Time Out Market, offering unique advertising opportunities and expanding QDL’s presence in India's lifestyle sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:05 IST
Time Out India: Redefining Urban Experiences with QDL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Quint Digital Limited, a leading India-based media-tech company, has announced a franchise agreement with Time Out, a globally recognized brand. This collaboration will introduce Time Out India, serving as a transformative platform for audiences to explore India's cities through curated content and world-class culinary and cultural experiences.

Time Out India, set to debut by launching timeout.com/india, will function as a comprehensive guide, providing expert-led recommendations on food, events, and cultural activities across major Indian cities. The initiative aims to appeal to both locals and tourists seeking unique experiences via digital and social channels.

Additionally, the partnership includes plans for Time Out Market establishments, blending culinary excellence with cultural presentations to create vibrant community spaces. With this venture, QDL and Time Out aim to redefine urban lifestyle offerings in India, opening doors for innovative advertising solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025