'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' Fuel Memorial Day Box Office Surge

The latest live-action rendition of 'Lilo & Stitch' alongside Tom Cruise's exhilarating 'Mission: Impossible' sequel captivated audiences, leading to a monumental box office haul. Over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, these films amassed a combined $494.2 million in global ticket sales, setting a new record previously held since 2013.

In another corner of the entertainment world, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in a legal battle. Although not directly charged, allegations of drug use and witness intimidation could influence the prosecution's strategies. Meanwhile, pop sensation Billie Eilish dominated the American Music Awards by winning artist of the year and other top accolades.

In entertainment news, the martial arts legend Jackie Chan joins forces with Ralph Macchio in 'Karate Kid: Legends.' The franchise's latest chapter introduces a new protagonist, Ben Wang, combining traditional martial arts with a fresh storyline. Additionally, actress Anne Hathaway delves into sports ownership by investing in the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team, joining a growing community in high-speed sailing competitions.