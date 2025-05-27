Left Menu

A Miraculous Win: Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Illuminates Everyday Women's Lives

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, renowned for capturing the lives of Indian women, views writing as essential as breathing. Her award-winning Kannada collection 'Heart Lamp' showcases the resilience and sisterhood of women in a patriarchal society. Mushtaq, also a lawyer and activist, advocates for peaceful coexistence.

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who sees writing as vital as breathing, has spent over three decades documenting the lives of Indian women. Her short story collection 'Heart Lamp', translated by Deepa Bhasthi, became the first Kannada title to win the prestigious award.

Reflecting on her multifaceted career as a lawyer, women's rights activist, reporter, and writer, Mushtaq shared her belief in writing despite challenges. The collection highlights the resilience and sisterhood of women in southern India against a patriarchal setup.

Mushtaq's moment of disbelief on winning the prize marked a miraculous achievement in her career. She continues her work as a lawyer and urges readers to strive for peaceful coexistence, warning against hate speech.

