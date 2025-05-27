Maharashtra's Environmental Challenge: The Single-Use Plastic Dilemma

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has emphasized the environmental threat posed by single-use plastics, acknowledging the challenge posed by the absence of viable alternatives.

At a Balrampur Chini Mills event, Fadnavis noted that while states like Maharashtra have banned such plastics, their usage remains high. He urged for sustainable solutions in export and packaging sectors.

Fadnavis also invited Balrampur Chini Mills to invest in Maharashtra and highlighted the complexities of the sugar industry, addressing issues like excess production and prices influenced by global markets. Meanwhile, the company launched India's first PLA brand, marking a shift towards sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)