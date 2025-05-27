Haryana's Yoga Mahotsav: Uniting Tradition with Modern Health

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the growing global integration of yoga during the Yoga Mahotsav held in Panchkula. Supported by global consensus on International Yoga Day, yoga is seen as a cornerstone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India, Hit India' vision, Saini noted.

To elevate transparency within the Ayush department, Saini introduced the E-Marketplace, Ayush Medicine Inventory, and E-Medicine Licensing portals. These initiatives aim to streamline medicinal plant trade and licensing processes, while maintaining inventory oversight, thereby reinforcing yoga's proactive implementation in Haryana.

With yoga embedded in Haryana's education system from Classes 1 to 12, alongside governmental commitment to opening Vyayamshalas and training instructors statewide, Saini and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged citizens to adopt yoga, hailing it as an ancient yet essential health tradition.