Haryana's Yoga Mahotsav: Uniting Tradition with Modern Health

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the global embrace of yoga during the Yoga Mahotsav in Panchkula, highlighting efforts to promote it through new initiatives in Haryana. He launched several Ayush department portals to enhance transparency and encouraged integration of yoga into daily life for better health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the growing global integration of yoga during the Yoga Mahotsav held in Panchkula. Supported by global consensus on International Yoga Day, yoga is seen as a cornerstone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India, Hit India' vision, Saini noted.

To elevate transparency within the Ayush department, Saini introduced the E-Marketplace, Ayush Medicine Inventory, and E-Medicine Licensing portals. These initiatives aim to streamline medicinal plant trade and licensing processes, while maintaining inventory oversight, thereby reinforcing yoga's proactive implementation in Haryana.

With yoga embedded in Haryana's education system from Classes 1 to 12, alongside governmental commitment to opening Vyayamshalas and training instructors statewide, Saini and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged citizens to adopt yoga, hailing it as an ancient yet essential health tradition.

