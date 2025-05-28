Left Menu

Legacy of Raúl González: From Iconic Player to Departing Coach

Raúl González, an esteemed figure in football and a Real Madrid legend, is departing his role as a coach in the club's youth academy after seven impactful years. Under his guidance, the youth team clinched the 2020 Youth League title. Raúl plans to continue his coaching journey, carrying with him the values of Real Madrid.

  • Country:
  • Spain

Raúl González, a celebrated Real Madrid legend, is stepping down from his position as a coach within the club's youth academy. The 47-year-old spent seven years imparting his expertise to developing young talent, notably leading the under-19s to victory in the 2020 Youth League.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid confirmed Raúl's decision to leave, recognizing him as one of the club's greatest figures. They praised Raúl not only for his coaching achievements but also for embodying the core values of the club, which he passed on to the future generation.

Raúl expressed gratitude for his time at the club, which he said enriched him both professionally and personally. Although moving on, he holds the assurance of returning to what he calls his lifelong home. Real Madrid's B team will now be guided by former player Álvaro Arbeloa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

