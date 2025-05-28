Kamal Haasan: Beyond Celluloid Dreams to Cinematic Legacy
Kamal Haasan discusses his illustrious 65-year career in cinema, admitting avarice hindered his learning. He reflects on success, the ephemeral nature of fame, and his unique journey from early roles to industry stalwart. As he prepares for his latest film with Mani Ratnam, Haasan contemplates his eventual cinematic legacy.
Kamal Haasan, a multifaceted icon in Indian cinema, recently opened up about his remarkable 65-year career, detailing his journey across acting, directing, and more. Despite his success, he candidly admits to halting his continuous learning due to a desire for wealth, a reflection of the contrasting elements of fame.
Beginning his life in cinema at just age three, Haasan has consistently evolved to remain relevant. In an interview, he revealed his realization of success's fleeting nature, citing the impact of Jayakanthan's advice against dwelling at the pinnacle of achievement, which can lead to isolation.
Looking ahead, Haasan, now in his 70s, is excited for his new project "Thug Life," directed by Mani Ratnam. With over 230 films to his name, he remains passionate about cinema, engaging in promotional efforts while nostalgically recalling select performances that continue to move him deeply.