Chaos at Gaza Aid Hub: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

A UN official reported that 47 Palestinians were injured, mainly by Israeli army gunfire, as crowds overwhelmed a Gaza aid hub. The incident occurred at a distribution center near Rafah, which humanitarian organizations have criticized. The blockade has left Palestinians desperate for food and essential supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:03 IST
In a concerning development, 47 Palestinians were reportedly injured, primarily by gunfire, when large crowds overwhelmed an aid distribution hub in Gaza. The head of the UN Human Rights Office for the Palestinian territories, Ajith Sunghay, indicated that the injuries mainly stemmed from Israeli army fire.

The turmoil erupted on Tuesday when Palestinians converged on a recently established aid center, supported by an Israeli and US-backed organization. Reports from the scene detailed chaotic scenes, with fences being torn down and gunfire, including from tanks, reported.

The new distribution system, located outside Rafah, has faced significant opposition from the UN and other humanitarian bodies. Critics argue it inadequately addresses the needs of Gaza's population and poses a risk of increased friction between Israeli forces and civilians seeking essential supplies amid a worsening food shortage.

