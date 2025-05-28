Left Menu

Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Padma Awards Illuminate Modi’s Vision

The Padma Awards ceremony fulfills Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting people-led transformations by honoring individuals who have quietly created positive changes. At an event hosted by Home Minister Amit Shah, prestigious awards were given to 68 distinguished personalities, inspiring future generations with their contributions to various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Padma Awards ceremony embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to foster people-led transformations. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event celebrates individuals who have quietly instigated positive societal changes.

Shah hosted a dinner to honor those conferred with the Padma Awards, emphasizing that the recipients' achievements will inspire future generations. He described interacting with awardees from diverse backgrounds as an engaging experience.

The ceremony, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and PM Modi, saw 68 individuals receiving the prestigious awards. These honors recognize achievements across various fields, echoing the government's commitment to recognizing 'unsung heroes.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

