Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Padma Awards Illuminate Modi’s Vision

The Padma Awards ceremony embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to foster people-led transformations. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event celebrates individuals who have quietly instigated positive societal changes.

Shah hosted a dinner to honor those conferred with the Padma Awards, emphasizing that the recipients' achievements will inspire future generations. He described interacting with awardees from diverse backgrounds as an engaging experience.

The ceremony, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and PM Modi, saw 68 individuals receiving the prestigious awards. These honors recognize achievements across various fields, echoing the government's commitment to recognizing 'unsung heroes.'

