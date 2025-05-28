Kamal Haasan's Remarks Ignite Linguistic Row in Karnataka

Pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka erupted in protest against renowned actor Kamal Haasan's remarks that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada." His statement sparked backlash, prompting a police complaint in Bengaluru as well as protests across the state.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized Kannada's long historical roots, criticizing Haasan's comments as ignorant. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has convened an urgent meeting to discuss a potential ban on the actor's film "Thug Life," slated for release soon.

Activists have rallied against Haasan, accusing him of disrespecting their language and culture. They demand an apology, threatening to obstruct screenings of his films until their grievances are addressed.