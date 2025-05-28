Left Menu

Limca's Refreshing Legacy: Crossing ₹2800 Crore Mark

Limca, Coca-Cola India's iconic beverage, celebrated a significant milestone in 2024, surpassing ₹2800 crore in revenue. Known for its distinctive Lime 'n' Lemoni taste, Limca continues to innovate with new campaigns and products like Limca GlucoCharge, maintaining its status as a beloved summer refreshment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:35 IST
Limca's Refreshing Legacy: Crossing ₹2800 Crore Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Limca, the iconic lemon-lime beverage from Coca-Cola India, has surpassed the significant revenue benchmark of ₹2800 crore in 2024, reflecting its continuous popularity across the nation. Known for its distinctive cloudy bubbles and tangy taste, Limca has remained a summer staple for over 50 years.

Since 1971, Limca has played a key role in Coca-Cola's success in India, with sales surging in both urban and rural sectors. Recent data shows strong double-digit growth in important markets like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, highlighting its enduring appeal across multiple retail formats.

The brand's success is further driven by innovative marketing strategies, such as the 2025 campaign featuring Triptii Dimri, which refreshed the brand's image while celebrating its legacy. Introductions like Limca GlucoCharge, accompanied by influential figures like Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, continue to meet the evolving hydration needs of active consumers in India.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025