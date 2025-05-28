Limca's Refreshing Legacy: Crossing ₹2800 Crore Mark

Limca, the iconic lemon-lime beverage from Coca-Cola India, has surpassed the significant revenue benchmark of ₹2800 crore in 2024, reflecting its continuous popularity across the nation. Known for its distinctive cloudy bubbles and tangy taste, Limca has remained a summer staple for over 50 years.

Since 1971, Limca has played a key role in Coca-Cola's success in India, with sales surging in both urban and rural sectors. Recent data shows strong double-digit growth in important markets like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, highlighting its enduring appeal across multiple retail formats.

The brand's success is further driven by innovative marketing strategies, such as the 2025 campaign featuring Triptii Dimri, which refreshed the brand's image while celebrating its legacy. Introductions like Limca GlucoCharge, accompanied by influential figures like Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, continue to meet the evolving hydration needs of active consumers in India.