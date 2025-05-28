Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces with Hombale Films for Pan-India Cinematic Epic

Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to join hands with Hombale Films for a major pan-India cinematic venture. Known for acclaimed projects like the 'KGF' series, Hombale Films announced this significant collaboration on their official X handle on Wednesday.

In an exhilarating revelation, the production banner praised Hrithik as a 'Greek God' who has consistently amazed audiences. The collaboration, in development for years, promises to be an awe-inspiring tale where 'intensity meets imagination,' ushering in what they've dubbed the 'Big Bang.'

Hrithik expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the potential to bring a unique cinematic experience to audiences. Hombale Films' founder, Vijay Kiragandur, noted that collaborating with Hrithik is a strategic move to continue their mission of delivering inspiring stories that transcend boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)