Feeding the Faithful: Inside the Mammoth Annaprasadam Operation at Tirumala

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple has served 'Annaprasadam' to 51 lakh pilgrims on Tirumala Hills by May 24. With a daily turnout exceeding 90,000, the operation includes multiple TTD departments ensuring smooth darshan experiences for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:54 IST
The Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills has catered to an impressive 51 lakh pilgrims with 'Annaprasadam' as of May 24, according to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Since May 17, the temple has regularly served over 90,000 portions of snacks and beverages along with 2.5 lakh servings of 'Annaprasadam' daily, utilizing Narayangiri sheds and additional lines, officials reported.

On May 24, figures reached 93,950 'Annaprasadam' servings in the MTVAC complex, with 2.72 lakh additional servings in external areas, complemented by 1.17 lakh beverage servings. TTD departments such as Kalyanakatta and Medical services continue to ensure round-the-clock operations for the influx of devotees, demonstrating efficiency in managing the religious site during peak visitation periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

