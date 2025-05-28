Left Menu

Ansuni Chinkhe: The Whisper that Became a Roar on Global Stage

Ansuni Chinkhe, an Assamese short film by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, gained recognition at Cannes' Marche du Film. Narrated by Seema Biswas, it addresses female struggles from birth, depicting resilience against societal oppression. Celebrated at the Jaipur International Film Festival, it aims for global reach and social change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:53 IST
The Assamese short film 'Ansuni Chinkhe' is making waves internationally following its online debut at the prestigious Marche du Film, held alongside the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the film has received acclaim for its artistic craftsmanship and profound exploration of pressing social issues concerning women and marginalized communities.

Narrated by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' narrates the compelling journey of a young Indian girl, navigating the paradoxes of a society that both venerates and victimizes women. The film poignantly portrays the harsh realities of female feticide, child marriage, and the dissolution of female identity within patriarchal structures, while simultaneously serving as a narrative of empowerment and resistance.

Mahanta, known for his work with Assam Police's Special Task Force, combines his insights from law enforcement with his filmmaking vision to deliver a narrative that not only highlights adversity but also champions change. Preceding its Cannes screening, the film was honored at the Jaipur International Film Festival, winning Best Director for Mahanta and Best Actress for Biswas. 'Ansuni Chinkhe' seeks to extend its impact through wider digital distribution and educational screenings, amplifying its call for gender equality and societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

