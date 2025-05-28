Banu Mushtaq: A Triumph Beyond Expectations
Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq was confident of her win and even prepared a speech in advance. She overcame language barriers and her book has been translated into multiple languages. After the win, Mushtaq's literary journey expanded globally, including upcoming appearances at international festivals.
Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq expressed her unwavering belief in her victory, having written her acceptance speech three days before the ceremony.
Speaking at a felicitation in Bengaluru, Mushtaq reflected on her initial doubts but became enthusiastic as social media reactions highlighted the prize's significance.
Despite language challenges, Mushtaq's influence is set to expand, with translations of her work and forthcoming international appearances.
