Banu Mushtaq: A Triumph Beyond Expectations

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq expressed her unwavering belief in her victory, having written her acceptance speech three days before the ceremony.

Speaking at a felicitation in Bengaluru, Mushtaq reflected on her initial doubts but became enthusiastic as social media reactions highlighted the prize's significance.

Despite language challenges, Mushtaq's influence is set to expand, with translations of her work and forthcoming international appearances.

