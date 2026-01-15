Left Menu

Pakistan Partners with Trump Family's World Liberty to Pioneer USD1 Stablecoin in Cross-Border Payments

Pakistan signed a deal with a firm linked to World Liberty Financial, associated with the Trump family, to use its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments. This initiative aims to integrate stablecoin within Pakistan's financial ecosystem, potentially influencing digital payments and remittances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:02 IST
Pakistan Partners with Trump Family's World Liberty to Pioneer USD1 Stablecoin in Cross-Border Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has inked an agreement with a company tied to World Liberty Financial, the crypto enterprise involving the Trump family, to explore the use of its USD1 stablecoin for international payments. The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority confirmed the collaboration with SC Financial Technologies, an affiliate of World Liberty, ushering in new digital payment solutions.

This strategic partnership marks one of the earliest known alliances between World Liberty, launched in September 2024, and a sovereign nation. The news follows improved diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States. Reuters had previously revealed the agreement prior to official statements.

The deal envisions SC Financial Technologies collaborating with Pakistan's central bank to incorporate the USD1 stablecoin within the country's regulated digital payment framework. This move aims to bolster financial innovation, potentially enhancing remittance systems crucial to Pakistan's foreign exchange strategy.

TRENDING

1
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
2
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global
3
Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

 Global
4
NTSB Uncovers Cracks in Cargo Jet's Pylon: The Boeing Warning Ignored

NTSB Uncovers Cracks in Cargo Jet's Pylon: The Boeing Warning Ignored

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026