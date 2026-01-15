Oracle Faces Bondholder Lawsuit Over Concealed Debt Risks

Oracle is at the center of a lawsuit filed by bondholders alleging financial losses due to undisclosed plans to issue more debt.

The legal action, initiated in a New York state court, accuses Oracle, led by billionaire Larry Ellison, of misleading investors about its future borrowing intentions to enhance its AI infrastructure.

The bondholders' lawsuit aims to hold Oracle and key figures accountable, including Ellison and former CEO Safra Catz, under the federal Securities Act of 1933. Oracle has not commented on the ongoing legal proceedings.