Maria Grazia Chiuri Steps Down, Leaving a Transformative Legacy at Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the trailblazing first female creative director of Dior's women's collections, announced her exit from the iconic fashion house on Thursday, after an impactful nine-year tenure.

Chiuri, 60, leaves behind a transformed Dior, having infused the brand with bold feminist and artistic expressions. Her leadership marked an era of dramatic commercial growth, bringing in nearly $8 billion in additional revenue from 2017 to 2023. Her designs echoed a powerful vision of empowered femininity.

Throughout her career at Dior, Chiuri engaged with renowned artists, revived classic designs, and expanded the brand's global presence. Her legacy at Dior is punctuated by creativity and a reimagined identity for the 'Dior woman.'

