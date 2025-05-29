Left Menu

Maria Grazia Chiuri Steps Down, Leaving a Transformative Legacy at Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri has announced her departure from Dior after a groundbreaking nine-year tenure as the first female creative director. Known for her feminist perspective, Chiuri redefined the iconic fashion house with bold designs and impactful messaging, achieving significant commercial success during her leadership.

Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:57 IST
  • France

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the trailblazing first female creative director of Dior's women's collections, announced her exit from the iconic fashion house on Thursday, after an impactful nine-year tenure.

Chiuri, 60, leaves behind a transformed Dior, having infused the brand with bold feminist and artistic expressions. Her leadership marked an era of dramatic commercial growth, bringing in nearly $8 billion in additional revenue from 2017 to 2023. Her designs echoed a powerful vision of empowered femininity.

Throughout her career at Dior, Chiuri engaged with renowned artists, revived classic designs, and expanded the brand's global presence. Her legacy at Dior is punctuated by creativity and a reimagined identity for the 'Dior woman.'

