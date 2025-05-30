Left Menu

Faizan Zaki Triumphs in 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old Indian-American, wins the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'éclaircissement,' continuing the legacy of dominance by Indian-American competitors. Despite earlier setbacks, his determination led to a triumphant victory, celebrated by family and officials, marking a significant achievement in the Bee's history.

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old Indian-American student from Texas, has clinched victory in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Zaki spelled 'éclaircissement' accurately, reinforcing the influence of Indian-American competitors in this prestigious U.S. event.

Despite facing stiff competition from Sarvadnya Kadam, Zaki emerged victorious, overcoming setbacks in previous participation. The intense final rounds had Zaki making a near-miss mistake in spelling 'commelina,' but ultimately seizing victory in round 21. He celebrated the win with elation as confetti filled the stage.

Such persistence mirrors his journey from second place in 2024, culminating in this triumph. The win was acknowledged by organisers and by his family watching from Hyderabad. Celebrated for his tenacity, Zaki's victory marks a historic win in the 100th year of the competition, honouring the long-standing tradition of excellence and resilience among young spellers.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

