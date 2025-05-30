Faizan Zaki Triumphs in 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old Indian-American student from Texas, has clinched victory in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Zaki spelled 'éclaircissement' accurately, reinforcing the influence of Indian-American competitors in this prestigious U.S. event.

Despite facing stiff competition from Sarvadnya Kadam, Zaki emerged victorious, overcoming setbacks in previous participation. The intense final rounds had Zaki making a near-miss mistake in spelling 'commelina,' but ultimately seizing victory in round 21. He celebrated the win with elation as confetti filled the stage.

Such persistence mirrors his journey from second place in 2024, culminating in this triumph. The win was acknowledged by organisers and by his family watching from Hyderabad. Celebrated for his tenacity, Zaki's victory marks a historic win in the 100th year of the competition, honouring the long-standing tradition of excellence and resilience among young spellers.