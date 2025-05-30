Debut Drama: Ahaan Panday Shines in 'Saiyaara' Teaser

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled the teaser for their newest film, 'Saiyaara', introducing audiences to the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday.

Directed by Mohit Suri, known for hits like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ek Villain', the romantic drama also features Aneet Padda, notable for her roles in 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and 'Salaam Venky'.

The teaser, spanning one minute and 15 seconds, poignantly captures the story of a young couple, Ahaan and Aneet, wrestling with love and heartbreak. The film, produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, will premiere worldwide on July 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)