Left Menu

Debut Drama: Ahaan Panday Shines in 'Saiyaara' Teaser

The teaser for Yash Raj Films' upcoming romantic drama 'Saiyaara' has been released, marking the acting debut of Ahaan Panday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Ahaan alongside Aneet Padda. Scheduled for a July 18 worldwide release, the movie delves into love, heartbreak, and emotional healing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:39 IST
Debut Drama: Ahaan Panday Shines in 'Saiyaara' Teaser
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled the teaser for their newest film, 'Saiyaara', introducing audiences to the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday.

Directed by Mohit Suri, known for hits like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ek Villain', the romantic drama also features Aneet Padda, notable for her roles in 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and 'Salaam Venky'.

The teaser, spanning one minute and 15 seconds, poignantly captures the story of a young couple, Ahaan and Aneet, wrestling with love and heartbreak. The film, produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, will premiere worldwide on July 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025