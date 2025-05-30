Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Serious Charges in London Court

In a significant courtroom development, British actor and comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to serious allegations related to rape and sexual assault involving four women. The charges date back more than two decades, raising questions about past events and their current relevance in legal contexts.

Brand, appearing at Southwark Crown Court, firmly denied the five criminal charges against him. These include two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005. This high-profile case has captured public attention, considering Brand's past fame as a broadcaster and former marriage to pop icon Katy Perry.

The 49-year-old, who splits his time between England and the U.S., will face trial in June 2026, a date set to scrutinize the allegations further. Brand has continually refuted accusations of non-consensual sex since they surfaced two years ago, maintaining a steadfast denial as he approaches his trial.

