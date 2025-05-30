Left Menu

Russell Brand Declares Innocence Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges in London. The allegations involve incidents with four women between 1999 and 2005. Brand faces a trial set for June 2026. He continues to deny the claims, emphasizing his previous lifestyle but asserting his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST
Russell Brand Declares Innocence Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Russell Brand (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a pivotal moment at London's Southwark Crown Court, actor Russell Brand declared his innocence against multiple charges of rape and sexual assault, as reported by Variety. Brand emphatically pleaded not guilty to all five charges, including rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

The allegations span from 1999 to 2005 and involve four women. Despite the serious accusations, the trial will not proceed until June 2026 because of scheduling delays. The charges came after London's Metropolitan Police began an investigation in April 2023, stemming from complaints filed in the wake of a Channel 4's "Dispatches" documentary and a report by The Sunday Times.

Brand, now residing in the U.S., addressed the allegations via his social media platforms, reinforcing his denial. He admitted to past escapades of indulgence and recklessness but asserted, "I never was a rapist." His assertion remains firm as the legal proceedings continue to unfold, keeping his supporters and critics engaged.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025