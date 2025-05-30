Russell Brand Declares Innocence Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

In a pivotal moment at London's Southwark Crown Court, actor Russell Brand declared his innocence against multiple charges of rape and sexual assault, as reported by Variety. Brand emphatically pleaded not guilty to all five charges, including rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

The allegations span from 1999 to 2005 and involve four women. Despite the serious accusations, the trial will not proceed until June 2026 because of scheduling delays. The charges came after London's Metropolitan Police began an investigation in April 2023, stemming from complaints filed in the wake of a Channel 4's "Dispatches" documentary and a report by The Sunday Times.

Brand, now residing in the U.S., addressed the allegations via his social media platforms, reinforcing his denial. He admitted to past escapades of indulgence and recklessness but asserted, "I never was a rapist." His assertion remains firm as the legal proceedings continue to unfold, keeping his supporters and critics engaged.