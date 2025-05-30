Left Menu

Honoring Goa: A Decade of Development and Cultural Pride

On Goa's statehood day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled its unique culture and progress. Goa separated from being a Union Territory in 1987, becoming India's 25th state. Renowned for its scenic beaches, the state continues to thrive as a key tourist destination and cultural hub.

Updated: 30-05-2025 17:49 IST
On the occasion of Goa's statehood day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Goa and hailed its unique cultural influence as a source of national pride.

Modi noted that Goan citizens have distinguished themselves in various fields and praised the state's enduring appeal to visitors worldwide. He highlighted the significant developmental strides Goa has achieved over the last decade and expressed hopes for continued progress.

Originally a Union Territory, Goa was granted full statehood in 1987, becoming India's 25th state. Smallest by area, Goa remains one of the country's most beloved tourist spots, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant cultural life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

