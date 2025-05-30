Honoring Goa: A Decade of Development and Cultural Pride

On the occasion of Goa's statehood day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Goa and hailed its unique cultural influence as a source of national pride.

Modi noted that Goan citizens have distinguished themselves in various fields and praised the state's enduring appeal to visitors worldwide. He highlighted the significant developmental strides Goa has achieved over the last decade and expressed hopes for continued progress.

Originally a Union Territory, Goa was granted full statehood in 1987, becoming India's 25th state. Smallest by area, Goa remains one of the country's most beloved tourist spots, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant cultural life.

(With inputs from agencies.)