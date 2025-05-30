Left Menu

Court Approves International Travel for Embattled Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently out on conditional bail, has been granted permission by a Bengaluru trial court to travel abroad for film shooting, despite being embroiled in a murder case. The decision comes amidst opposition from the prosecution, who fears his absence could affect ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:56 IST
Court Approves International Travel for Embattled Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa
Darshan Thoogudeepa
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru trial court has permitted Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to travel abroad for a film shoot scheduled between July 1 and July 27. Despite his involvement in a high-profile murder trial, the court's decision allows him to resume work internationally.

The court's order comes after Darshan sought permission under Section 439(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Code to travel to Dubai and Europe. He was previously restricted to Bengaluru as part of his bail conditions. The actor is one of 17 accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued against the travel plea, citing fears that Darshan might not return, which could delay trial proceedings. His bail is being contested by the Karnataka police in the Supreme Court, adding further complexity to the legal proceedings surrounding the actor.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025