Court Approves International Travel for Embattled Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

A Bengaluru trial court has permitted Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to travel abroad for a film shoot scheduled between July 1 and July 27. Despite his involvement in a high-profile murder trial, the court's decision allows him to resume work internationally.

The court's order comes after Darshan sought permission under Section 439(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Code to travel to Dubai and Europe. He was previously restricted to Bengaluru as part of his bail conditions. The actor is one of 17 accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued against the travel plea, citing fears that Darshan might not return, which could delay trial proceedings. His bail is being contested by the Karnataka police in the Supreme Court, adding further complexity to the legal proceedings surrounding the actor.