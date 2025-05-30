Left Menu

Controversial Performance Sparks Outcry at Historic German Cathedral

A provocative performance inside Paderborn Cathedral in Germany drew backlash for using raw chickens in diapers, witnessed by President Steinmeier and the local archbishop. Featuring satirical elements of 'West Side Story,' it provoked public apologies from church and city leaders, and an online petition demanding penance.

  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent provocative performance at Paderborn Cathedral in Germany, raw chickens wrapped in diapers were part of a live act that stirred outrage. The event, attended by high-profile figures including Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the local archbishop, led to widespread public and religious backlash.

The performance titled 'Westphalia Side Story' satirically referenced the musical 'West Side Story,' featuring actors singing 'Fleisch ist Fleisch' while holding scythes. The controversial act took place as part of celebrations for the 1,250th anniversary of the Westphalia region.

The show prompted an online petition with over 22,000 signatures, calling for an apology and reconsecration of the cathedral. In response, the church and municipal leaders issued an apology, acknowledging they were unaware of the performance's content and pledged stricter event oversight in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

