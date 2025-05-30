‘Turtle Walker’ Docu-Movie Captivates with UN Showcase

The critically acclaimed Indian documentary 'Turtle Walker,' under the direction of Taira Malaney and produced by notable filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been selected for an exclusive screening at the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC). Scheduled to be held in Nice, France, the event will take place from June 9 to 13 this year.

The documentary chronicles the life and work of Satish Bhaskar, a pioneering sea turtle conservationist dedicated to studying and safeguarding endangered turtles along India's coast and islands since the late 1970s. Bhaskar's extensive travels across isolated regions to document turtle nesting sites significantly raised awareness about marine life conservation in India. Initially conceived as a small independent endeavor by a team from Goa, 'Turtle Walker' evolved into an international production, supported by Indian studios Tiger Baby and Emaho Films, alongside the U.S.-based HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, a former Oscar nominee.

The film debuted globally at the Doc NYC festival in 2024, earning several prestigious accolades, including the Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards—an esteemed honor in nature filmmaking. It was also acknowledged at international events like the Blue Water Film Festival, the International Ocean Film Festival, and Santiago Wild. In a press release, director Taira Malaney stated, "'Turtle Walker' showcases the power of nature to rebound from adversity. This UNOC screening allows us to inspire, instill hope, and bolster global ocean conservation efforts." Producer Zoya Akhtar emphasized the film's significance, noting, "This is an emblematic Indian tale that underscores our commitment to wildlife and marine preservation, marking the UNOC as an ideal platform for our shared objectives." The documentary is part of a larger initiative advocating marine conservation, with its UNOC inclusion being pivotal in this mission. (ANI)

