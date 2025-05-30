Left Menu

Young Prodigy's Triumph: Faizan Zaki Wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old Indian-American from Texas, triumphed in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee, winning with the word 'éclaircissement.' Over 240 students competed, marking his fourth participation and historic victory as he continues the Indian-American legacy in the contest's 100th year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:30 IST
Young Prodigy's Triumph: Faizan Zaki Wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old Indian-American prodigy from Texas, emerged victorious in the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word "éclaircissement." This victory affirms the continued dominance of children from the Indian-American community in the prestigious US competition.

In its centennial year, the competition witnessed Zaki outspelling more than 240 students, thereby earning the Scripps Cup. He took home prizes including USD 50,000, a medal, and a trophy. Zaki, a student at C M Rice Middle School, had previously finished second in 2024.

The competition ended dramatically when Zaki seized victory in the 21st round. Despite an earlier missed opportunity, his resilience paid off, marking him as only the fifth speller to win after coming second the previous year. Organizers praised his determination, underscoring Zaki's exemplary focus and preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025