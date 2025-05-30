Young Prodigy's Triumph: Faizan Zaki Wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old Indian-American prodigy from Texas, emerged victorious in the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word "éclaircissement." This victory affirms the continued dominance of children from the Indian-American community in the prestigious US competition.

In its centennial year, the competition witnessed Zaki outspelling more than 240 students, thereby earning the Scripps Cup. He took home prizes including USD 50,000, a medal, and a trophy. Zaki, a student at C M Rice Middle School, had previously finished second in 2024.

The competition ended dramatically when Zaki seized victory in the 21st round. Despite an earlier missed opportunity, his resilience paid off, marking him as only the fifth speller to win after coming second the previous year. Organizers praised his determination, underscoring Zaki's exemplary focus and preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)