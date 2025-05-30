RSS's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II': A Concluding Chapter

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II' event, held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Reshimbag, Nagpur, is reaching its conclusion on June 5.

Former Union minister Arvind Netam will serve as the chief guest, and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a closing address to attendees.

The event symbolizes the end of an intensive training and ideological development program for RSS workers, a functionary disclosed.

