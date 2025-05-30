Left Menu

RSS's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II': A Concluding Chapter

The RSS's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II' event, hosted at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Nagpur, is set to conclude on June 5. Former Union minister Arvind Netam will be the chief guest, while RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat will address attendees, marking the end of the event's intensive training program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:18 IST
RSS's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II': A Concluding Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II' event, held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Reshimbag, Nagpur, is reaching its conclusion on June 5.

Former Union minister Arvind Netam will serve as the chief guest, and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a closing address to attendees.

The event symbolizes the end of an intensive training and ideological development program for RSS workers, a functionary disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025