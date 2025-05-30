Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Musical Legacy: Master Recordings Back in Her Hands

In a notable victory for artists' rights, pop icon Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she secured ownership of the master recordings of her first six albums. This move marks the culmination of a heated dispute with her previous record label, Big Machine Label Group.

Swift reacquired the masters from Shamrock Capital, calling it her 'greatest dream come true.' The singer had not been initially given the opportunity to purchase them when they were sold in 2019. Swift expressed her joy in a statement, noting her newly regained control over her music catalog.

The acclaimed singer, known for hits like 'Shake It Off,' has completed the re-recording of several albums under 'Taylor's Version.' These efforts align with her strategy to reclaim her musical narrative. Swift praised Shamrock for their honesty and integrity throughout this transaction.