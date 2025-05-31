Left Menu

Celebrating a Century of Raj Khosla: Master of Crime-Suspense and Song

Raj Khosla, an eminent filmmaker revered for his crime-suspense movies and unforgettable songs, would have turned 100 on Saturday. Despite starting with aspirations in music, Khosla became a celebrated director with notable hits like 'CID' and 'Woh Kaun Thi?', shaping Indian cinema alongside stars like Dev Anand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:58 IST
Raj Khosla, born on May 31, 1925, in Rahon, Punjab, initially wished to pursue a career in music. However, his destiny lay in directing films that made indelible marks on Indian cinema. Celebrated especially for his crime-suspense genre, he held a limited but influential filmography comprising just over 25 films in 34 years.

In his early twenties, Khosla transitioned from a music enthusiast to a filmmaker. Mentored by Guru Dutt, he rose to fame with works such as 'CID' and 'Woh Kaun Thi?'. This year marks his centenary, celebrated with a retrospective of his films in Mumbai, reflecting a rich legacy entwined with Bollywood's golden era.

The director was renowned for his knack for pairing compelling narratives with iconic music, creating evergreen hits like 'Lag Jaa Gale' and 'Jhumka Gira Re'. Although he passed away in 1991, Khosla's work continues to resonate, influencing modern filmmakers and music, with tracks recently reappearing in contemporary films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

