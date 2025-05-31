Ariana Grande Joins Star Cast of 'Meet the Parents 4'

Ariana Grande has been cast in the upcoming movie ''Meet the Parents 4'', joining an esteemed ensemble that features Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. According to Deadline, the franchise continues under the direction of John Hamburg and the production of Tribeca Productions and Delirious Media.

Grande's specific role in the movie is being kept a secret. The ''Meet the Parents'' series previously saw success with ''Meet the Fockers'' and ''Little Fockers''. The involvement of Grande marks a fresh addition to the franchise which began in 2000. The new film is produced by Jane Rosenthal and De Niro, with Red Hour Films and Particular Pictures also contributing.

In recent work, Grande appeared in ''Wicked'' alongside Cynthia Erivo, directed by Jon M Chu. Released last November, this film further showcased her expanding range in acting roles. The anticipation around her role in ''Meet the Parents 4'' continues to build as fans eagerly wait for more details.