Farewell to Loretta Swit: M*A*S*H's Beloved 'Hot Lips' Passes at 87

Actress Loretta Swit, best known for her portrayal of Maj. Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan on the iconic television series M*A*S*H, has passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by her publicist, Harlan Boll, noting that Swit died just past midnight on Friday at her New York City residence. The cause is reportedly natural, according to authorities.

Swit was an integral figure in M*A*S*H from its inception through its finale, appearing in 240 of the 251 episodes. Her outstanding performance earned her 10 Emmy nominations, of which she won two. She stands alongside Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye Pierce, as the only actors appearing in both the first and last episodes. The series finale on February 28, 1983, remains a broadcasting milestone with a viewership of nearly 106 million. A notable moment from that episode, a kiss with Alda, is remembered as the most costly in TV history, due to the high advertising rates at the time.

Beyond M*A*S*H, Swit's film credits include Freebie and the Bean (1974), Race With the Devil (1975), and S.O.B. (1981). Her theatrical pursuits were also significant, with performances on Broadway in The Odd Couple, Any Wednesday, and Same Time, Next Year. Swit also starred in the original Cagney & Lacey pilot in 1981, but contract obligations with M*A*S*H prevented her from continuing in the role.

Loretta Jane Szwed, born on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, honed her craft at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Relocating to Los Angeles in 1970, she soon secured roles on the small screen. Later, she actively advocated for animal rights and made a return to acting in 2019 with the faith-based film Play the Flute. Swit was married to fellow actor Dennis Holahan, her co-star on M*A*S*H, from 1983 to 1995. (ANI)