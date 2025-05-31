Sonia Gupta: From Baking Queen to India's First SuperChef

In a historic accomplishment for India's home chefs, Sonia Gupta, founder of AnybodyCanBake, was declared India's First SuperChef during the SuperChef India 2025 Grand Finale at the Marriott Courtyard in Bhopal. Hosted by the Dainik Bhaskar Group, the competition gathered skilled home cooks nationwide, with the finale evaluated by esteemed judges such as Padam Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Nita Mehta, and Amin Ali.

Sonia Gupta, renowned for her expertise in eggless baking, ventured beyond her niche into the broader realm of cooking, securing her victory with innovation, ingredient expertise, and culinary storytelling. Her participation marked a significant shift, highlighting the evolving narrative of passionate home chefs impacting India's culinary scene.

The event celebrated India's rich culinary traditions, emphasizing innovation and storytelling. Sonia's entry captivated judges with its simple yet profound flavor profile. Sponsorship by notable brands like Zoff Spices and Philips supported this culinary celebration, underscoring the event's reach and significance in modern cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)