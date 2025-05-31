Influencer Arrested Over Controversial Remarks

A female Instagram influencer was detained by Kolkata police after posting a communally charged video criticizing Bollywood actors for remaining silent on Operation Sindoor, sources reported Saturday.

Enrolled at Pune's Law University, the influencer was arrested in Gurugram after an uproar over her post. Despite removing the video and apologizing, backlash persisted.

A complaint was lodged in Kolkata triggering legal proceedings that led to her arrest. The absence of response to legal notices prompted the court to issue an arrest warrant, subsequently executed by police on Friday night in Gurugram.