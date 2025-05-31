Left Menu

Influencer Arrested Over Controversial Remarks

A female Instagram influencer has been arrested in Gurugram for uploading a video with communal content critiquing Bollywood actors' silence on Operation Sindoor. The influencer faced backlash and eventually issued an apology, but legal action was initiated resulting in her detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:24 IST
Influencer Arrested Over Controversial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female Instagram influencer was detained by Kolkata police after posting a communally charged video criticizing Bollywood actors for remaining silent on Operation Sindoor, sources reported Saturday.

Enrolled at Pune's Law University, the influencer was arrested in Gurugram after an uproar over her post. Despite removing the video and apologizing, backlash persisted.

A complaint was lodged in Kolkata triggering legal proceedings that led to her arrest. The absence of response to legal notices prompted the court to issue an arrest warrant, subsequently executed by police on Friday night in Gurugram.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025