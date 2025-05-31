Star-Studded Sequel: New Hollywood Saga Unfolds

Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki are confirmed to appear in the upcoming sequel to Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed 2019 film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Brad Pitt will also return, reprising his role as Cliff Booth in the follow-up directed by David Fincher.

While specifics about the plot and roles are still confidential, the sequel is anticipated to explore a later time frame. Production is scheduled to begin in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)