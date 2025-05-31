Star-Studded Sequel: New Hollywood Saga Unfolds
Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki are set to star in the sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', alongside Brad Pitt. Directed by David Fincher, details about the plot remain undisclosed. The production is expected to commence in July, set in a later era.
Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki are confirmed to appear in the upcoming sequel to Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed 2019 film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Brad Pitt will also return, reprising his role as Cliff Booth in the follow-up directed by David Fincher.
While specifics about the plot and roles are still confidential, the sequel is anticipated to explore a later time frame. Production is scheduled to begin in July.
