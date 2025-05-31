Revamped Film Certification: A New Era of Age-Appropriate Viewing
The government has introduced new age-based categories for film certification to promote age-appropriate viewing. Changes include 'U/A 7+', 'U/A 12+', and 'U/A 16+' ratings, replacing the previous broad groupings. This aims to ensure that film content aligns with social values and provides better guidance for parental viewing.
On Saturday, the government announced new age-based categories for film certification to encourage age-appropriate viewing, particularly benefiting the parental guidance group.
The move, detailed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through a gazette notification, amends rules initially set in December 1991 for film sanctioning. These amendments now allow the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify films using age-specific markers – 'U/A 7+', 'U/A 12+', and 'U/A 16+'.
The revisions highlight a shift from the previous broader age group focusing on a more refined classification that aligns with modern social values, enhancing the guidelines for public exhibition.
