Sneh Bhargava: Breaking Barriers at AIIMS Amid Historical Turbulence

Sneh Bhargava, the first female director of AIIMS, recounts her early days, from handling Indira Gandhi's emergency to navigating VIP culture. Her memoir reveals the challenges and political dynamics within AIIMS, detailing her experiences of treating India's prominent leaders and overcoming gender barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:02 IST
On October 31, 1984, Sneh Bhargava, a renowned radiologist, assumed her role as the first woman director of AIIMS, amidst a tumultuous backdrop. Moments before her appointment, she faced the critical situation of treating the assassinated Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, an incident etched in India's history.

Her book, 'The Woman Who Ran AIIMS', provides an insider's view into the inner workings of the premier medical institute. Across a 30-year career, Bhargava treated influential figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Her account highlights the extreme pressures and VIP culture pervasive at AIIMS, where administrative interference was common.

The memoir further details her diagnostic acumen in cases like Nehru's aneurysm and President Reddy's cancer. It also reflects on the challenges she faced, including delays in her directorial confirmation, due to the political upheaval following Gandhi's assassination. Bhargava's journey is a testimony to perseverance in the face of adversity and societal constraints.

