Asha Parekh Reflects on Career-Shaping Role Celebrating Raj Khosla's Legacy

At an event marking filmmaker Raj Khosla's 100th birth anniversary, Asha Parekh credited him with transforming her image by casting her in 'Do Badan'. The film diverged from her 'glam girl' reputation, proving her acting prowess and influencing her career trajectory significantly.

Updated: 01-06-2025 00:07 IST
  • India

During an event commemorating the centenary of filmmaker Raj Khosla, veteran actor Asha Parekh paid tribute to the director's pivotal role in redefining her acting career. Known for her 'glam girl' image, Parekh expressed surprise and gratitude to Khosla for offering her a role in the film 'Do Badan', which showcased her dramatic talent.

The event featured discussions on Khosla's influence on Indian cinema, with Parekh highlighting how 'Do Badan' was instrumental in changing industry perceptions about her abilities. The acclaimed film, which co-starred Manoj Kumar, became a critical success and led to further collaborations between Khosla and Parekh.

In addition to 'Do Badan', the event celebrated Khosla's legacy by screening his other landmark films. Participating in the panel were figures like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Khosla's daughter Anita, who collectively honored his contributions to the art of filmmaking, particularly his memorable musical sequences.

