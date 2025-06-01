Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Empowering Dreams as Miss World
Opal Suchata Chuangsri, crowned Miss World, is determined to use her title to fulfill others' dreams. Representing Thailand, which has awaited this crown for over 72 years, Chuangsri emphasizes her commitment to impactful projects, including breast cancer awareness and women's health, while supporting fellow contestants' initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Opal Suchata Chuangsri, newly crowned as Miss World, aspires to harness her title for impactful change, aiming to make dreams a reality for many. In an interview with PTI Videos, Chuangsri expressed her commitment to using her platform for meaningful endeavors during her year-long reign.
Chuangsri's victory is historic for Thailand, marking the country's first Miss World crown after a 72-year wait. She proudly attributes her success to the collective efforts of her team and her nation.
During her tenure, Chuangsri plans to focus on her "Beauty With A Purpose" initiative, primarily targeting breast cancer awareness and women's health. She is eager to support the causes of other contestants, expressing a desire to aid as many projects as possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)