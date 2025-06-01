Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Empowering Dreams as Miss World

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, newly crowned as Miss World, aspires to harness her title for impactful change, aiming to make dreams a reality for many. In an interview with PTI Videos, Chuangsri expressed her commitment to using her platform for meaningful endeavors during her year-long reign.

Chuangsri's victory is historic for Thailand, marking the country's first Miss World crown after a 72-year wait. She proudly attributes her success to the collective efforts of her team and her nation.

During her tenure, Chuangsri plans to focus on her "Beauty With A Purpose" initiative, primarily targeting breast cancer awareness and women's health. She is eager to support the causes of other contestants, expressing a desire to aid as many projects as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)